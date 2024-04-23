13 Former Atlanta Falcons still searching for jobs in free agency
By Nick Halden
10. Keith Smith
Smith plays a forgotten position that may no longer have a huge role in Zac Robinson's system. Smith's career suggests he won't have a problem finding another landing spot if the team has moved on as it appears they have.
11. Bud Dupree
If the Falcons re-signed Bud Dupree he would be the most complete pass rusher on the roster. While Ebiketie might have gotten to the quarterback more often his issues as a tackler and rund defender offset some of this value. Dupree should be brought back by Atlanta if the veteran is willing to return for another season.
12. Calais Campbell
What does Campbell want for the rest of his career? The veteran is in the stage of his career where retirement could be on the table or he could hunt for a ring. Regardless, Campbell is playing at a level that will allow him to pick a landing spot for a reasonable deal. Atlanta should continue to stay in contact with the free agent and bring him back if at all possible.
13. Russell Gage
How many of Matt Ryan's former targets have struggled after leaving the veteran quarterback? As much as Ryan's lack of rings is held against him it should be noted how much he elevated his receivers. Gage cashed in on this with Tampa who was unable to find the same level of production. Gage will have to take a short-term prove-it deal to show he can stay on the field.