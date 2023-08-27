13 NFL legends the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too soon
Here are 13 legends who the Atlanta Falcons moved on from too quickly
11 of 14
10. George Kunz, RT (1975)
George Kunz was a fabulous player for a long time for the Atlanta Falcons. For six seasons, Kunz held down the right tackle position and made the Pro Bowl in four of those seasons.
The right tackle moved on to play for the Baltimore Ravens where he continued to be one of the best in the league. In fact, he was selected to his first All-Pro team in his first year in Baltimore and was selected the next two seasons as well—along with three Pro Bowls.
All told, after playing in 79 games for the Falcons, he would go on to play another 50 games for the Ravens—50 games that the Falcons could have used from him.