13 NFL legends the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too soon
12. Claude Humphrey, DE (1979)
Claude Humphrey is known as the best pass rusher in Atlanta Falcons history and he certainly could have added even more to his accolades in Atlanta if he had stayed.
Following ten excellent years with the Falcons, Humphrey moved to Philadelphia to play for the Eagles. Even though he was 35 years old, he unofficially put up 11 sacks in 1979 and a career-high 15.5 sacks in 1980.
It is unfortunate that Claude Humphrey couldn't have ended his career only playing for the franchise who used the third-overall pick on him in 1968.