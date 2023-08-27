13 NFL legends the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too soon
Here are 13 legends who the Atlanta Falcons moved on from too quickly
4. Roberto Garza, OG (2005)
Remember Roberto Garza? He was a fine player in the NFL for a long time and unfortunately, most of that time was with the Chicago Bears instead of the Atlanta Falcons.
The fourth-round pick in 2001 would play his first 52 games with the Falcons over his first four seasons. He would then go on to play his next (and final) 154 games with the Bears over ten years.
Consistency is something that any team would take at any position along the offensive line and Garza was consistent. He played in every regular season game in all but two of his ten seasons in Chicago and those two seasons only saw him miss six games combined.