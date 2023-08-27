13 NFL legends the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too soon
Here are 13 legends who the Atlanta Falcons moved on from too quickly
6 of 14
5. John Abraham, DE (2013)
Thomas Dimitroff might have moved on from John Abraham a year too early.
Abraham, one of the greatest pass rushers in the history of the Atlanta Falcons, played seven seasons with the Falcons and it really should have been eight. Dimitroff ended up cutting Abraham after a 10.5-sack season and he moved on to play for the Cardinals.
His first season with the Cardinals was even better than his last with the Falcons; he registered 11.5 sacks in 16 games which landed him in the Pro Bowl. Meanwhile, the Falcons leader in sacks in 2013 was Osi Umenyiora with 7.5.