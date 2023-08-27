13 NFL legends the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too soon
6. DeAngelo Hall, CB (2008)
After being the eighth-overall pick in the 2004 NFL Draft, DeAngelo Hall burst onto the scene as one of the best playmakers in the NFL.
The Atlanta Falcons defense was much better with this big-play cornerback. Hall snagged 17 interceptions in four seasons with the Falcons and returned those 17 interceptions for 438 yards and two touchdowns. Not to mention, he also had a few kick and punt returns on special teams.
However, after making two Pro Bowls with the Dirty Birds, DeAngelo Hall was traded to the Raiders and he signed a huge contract but ended up being released after eight games. Washington then picked him up and never looked back.
The Falcons let the interception machine go due to his support of Michael Vick. Hard to blame them at the time but no matter how you look at it, they moved on from a big piece of their defense.