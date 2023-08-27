13 NFL legends the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too soon
7. Brent Grimes, CB (2013)
Brent Grimes was an interesting player over the course of his career. He came to the Atlanta Falcons as an undrafted free agent in 2006 out of Shippensburg.
Grimes slowly ramped up to becoming a Pro Bowl corner for the Falcons in 2010. He proved to be one of the best ballhawks in the NFL but that faded in his last two seasons in Atlanta, much thanks to a season-ending injury in 2012.
The Falcons decided to let Grimes walk and he took his talents to Miami where he instantly made three-straight Pro Bowls, Comeback Player of the Year, and two All-Pro teams.
There was also that insane one-handed interception he had while covering Calvin Johnson.