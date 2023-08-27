13 NFL legends the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too soon
Here are 13 legends who the Atlanta Falcons moved on from too quickly
8. Patrick Kerney, DE (2007)
Anyways, Kerney is an Atlanta Falcons legend who they gave up on a year too early. After playing eight seasons in Atlanta, Kerney moved on to the Seattle Seahawks in 2007 and had his best year as a pro.
Kerney had 14.5 sacks and five forced fumbles in his first season out West. It certainly would have been nice to have him and John Abraham teamed up together for an additional season.