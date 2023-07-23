13 players the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too soon
4. De'Vondre Campbell
De'Vondre Campbell had an interesting path to becoming one of the best linebackers in the NFL. He spent a number of years with the Atlanta Falcons and was essentially in the shadow of Deion Jones.
The Falcons moved on from him and he went to the desert with the Cardinals and he was anything but a star. The Green Bay Packers signed him and unlocked a level that no one had seen from him. He was able to develop into a great player who was voted as a first-team All-Pro in his first season with the Packers.
Campbell was rewarded for his elite play as Green Bay signed him to a five-year, $50 million extension. It certainly would be nice to have the big and athletic linebacker on this Falcons team.
The Falcons will have to try to gameplan around him in week two when he returns back to Atlanta.