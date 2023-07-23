13 players the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too soon
13 players who should have been with the Atlanta Falcons longer than they were
3. Brian Poole
Brian Poole was an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2016 and all he did was become the primary slot corner for an Atlanta Falcons team that made it all the way to the Super Bowl. Pretty good for a UDFA.
Each year he got consistently better and became known for some of his playmaking abilities. He had three interceptions in his third and final season with the Falcons and also had some vicious hard hits.
The Falcons ended up not tendering him and so he packed his bags and went to New York to play for the Jets. He ended up being one of the best, if not the best slot corner in the game.
Unfortunately, though, he had some bad luck with injuries that basically ended his career. It still would have been nice to keep him around to help stabilize a shaky position.