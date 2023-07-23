13 players the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too soon
2. Ryan Neal
Here is a player that a couple of teams quit on way too early. Ryan Neal joined the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 as an undrafted free agent but cut him four months later which was when the Atlanta Falcons picked him up.
He did make the roster but only appeared in one game and only played special teams. Neal was cut the next year during final roster cuts. Seattle then picked him up and did what they have been known to do—develop players.
While his stats aren't crazy, he was still a very good player for the Seahawks' secondary for a number of years. Weirdly though, the Seahawks rescinded the tender they placed on him back in March. As luck would have it, the Buccaneers picked him up so that is yet another player the Falcons gave up on that now plays for a division rival.