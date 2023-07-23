13 players the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too soon
12. Isaiah Oliver
We are working our way backwards in time with these players but the first three players listed here are ones who just barely left the Atlanta Falcons.
Isaiah Oliver had a tough injury during the 2021 season and it took him a while to get back up to speed once he was healthy. Late this past season he was able to play like one of the best players on the Falcons and it was disappointing to see him move out west after he finished so strong.
This feels like a move that the Falcons are going to regret and the 49ers are going to relish in. The former second-round pick has always struggled with consistency but if the last four weeks were any indication, he can still be a really good player.