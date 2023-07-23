Fansided
13 players the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too soon

13 players who should have been with the Atlanta Falcons longer than they were

11. Chuma Edoga

Chuma Edoga shouldn't be a player that we should get too hung up on. I don't think he is a starting-quality tackle or guard but he certainly would have been a nice depth option for the Atlanta Falcons moving forward.

Edoga filled in nicely in the two games and one start last year. He was one of the many left guards the Falcons used throughout the season who also got injured.

Again, this isn't one that we should dwell on too much but Edoga was a solid backup who could play outside or inside.

