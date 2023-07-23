13 players the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too soon
13 players who should have been with the Atlanta Falcons longer than they were
10. Calvin Ridley
The Atlanta Falcons were stuck in such a weird place with Calvin Ridley. Ridley was expected to be the featured weapon in Arthur Smith's first year as head coach but he failed to produce before he had to take a mental break from the sport.
Then obviously came the suspension but the team tried to trade him prior to him getting suspended. It was clear that they were ready to move on from him.
But we cannot ignore what Calvin Ridley can do on the field. He is a great receiver and it would certainly be nice to add him to the current Falcons offense.
Either way, it was probably best for both sides to move on from each other.