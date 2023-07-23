13 players the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too soon
13 players who should have been with the Atlanta Falcons longer than they were
9. John Cominsky
The Falcons took a flier on John Cominsky when they drafted him in the fourth round in 2019. He was a former quarterback who converted to defensive end with the Charleston Golden Eagles.
Through three seasons and a total of 27 games, Cominsky only recorded one-and-a-half sacks, five quarterback hits, and four tackles for loss. To be honest, it seemed like his NFL career was all but finished.
The Lions claimed him off of waivers and during the 2022 season, in 14 games he had four sacks, 12 QB hits, and five tackles for loss. The Lions like him so much that they signed him to a two-year, $8.5 million extension.