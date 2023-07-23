13 players the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too soon
13 players who should have been with the Atlanta Falcons longer than they were
7 of 13
7. Foye Oluokun
Foye Oluokun had a breakout season in his final season with the Atlanta Falcons. He really stepped up after Deion Jones hit a sharp decline in 2021.
Foye led the NFL in tackles in his final year with Atlanta and did the same exact thing in his first season with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
However, tackles are sometimes an overrated stat. What makes Foye so special is his athleticism and ability to run with or catch up with just about anyone on the football field. It was rumored that the Falcons wanted to sign him to a long-term deal but it was simply not feasible.