13 players the Atlanta Falcons gave up on way too soon
5. Damontae Kazee
The Atlanta Falcons said goodbye to both of their safeties in 2021—Keanu Neal and Damontae Kazee—who both left to reunite with Dan Quinn in Dallas.
Kazee hasn't been a 16-game starter since leaving the Falcons, nevertheless, he has been a good role player for the Cowboys in 2021 and the Steelers in 2022. He has forced six turnovers in 26 games since 2020 which is a respectable number, especially for someone who doesn't play 24/7.
The Steelers only had him for nine games last year due to injury but that was enough for them to bring him back on a two-year deal.