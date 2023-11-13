13 quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to in 2024
With so much uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position for the Atlanta Falcons, here are 13 players they could turn to to lead them during the 2024 NFL Season
13 QBs who could lead the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
Nothing is worse than a quarterback controversy. It is a dynamic that somehow splits a fanbase even more—that has been the case for the Atlanta Falcons.
Matt Ryan (more on him later) was a great quarterback who never got the credit he deserved from a high percentage of the fanbase. Then came Marcus Mariota who was one of the rare players who everyone had unanimously given up on.
Then we had the Desmond Ridder offseason followed by some good and bad games by the same quarterback. Now we have a Taylor Heinicke bandwagon.
Needless to say, things are a mess right now. Whether you are on the Desmond Ridder, Taylor Heinicke, or 'tank for a QB' side of the bandwagon, one thing is for sure; none of us know who the starting quarterback will be for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024.
There is no shortage of choices for the team; could they look to sign one? Could they draft one? Or could they go back to Taylor Heinicke or Desmond Ridder? No one knows.
Here are 12 QBs who could be starting for the Atlanta Falcons when the 2024 season gets underway.