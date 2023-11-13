13 quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to in 2024
With so much uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position for the Atlanta Falcons, here are 13 players they could turn to to lead them during the 2024 NFL Season
9. Riley Leonard (Draft)
If you are looking for a quarterback who broke my heart in the first week of the 2023 College Football season, then look no further than Duke QB Riley Leonard.
Somehow Leonard has turned the Duke program into a not-just-basketball program. Leonard is as tough as they come, he has arm talent, he has size, and he can run laps.
If Leonard were to be drafted by the Atlanta Falcons, let's just hope he is at least a little bit better than a certain overpaid Giants QB who also went to Duke.