13 quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to in 2024
With so much uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position for the Atlanta Falcons, here are 13 players they could turn to to lead them during the 2024 NFL Season
10. Quinn Ewers (Draft)
Quinn Ewers has had eyes all over him since his time in high school. He was a top recruit who initially went to Ohio State before transferring to Texas where he has been at the hip of former Falcons offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian.
I can think of a certain running back who would probably love to have Quinn Ewers handing him the ball again. Maybe Ewers could finally teach Arthur Smith how to use Bijan...
Anyway, Ewers is a weird prospect. He hasn't performed to the level that he was expected to but he has shown plenty of flashes. If you want a QB who can create chaos on your screen, then Ewers is perfect for you.