13 quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to in 2024
With so much uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position for the Atlanta Falcons, here are 13 players they could turn to to lead them during the 2024 NFL Season
12. Jayden Daniels (Draft - LSU)
Jayden Daniels has really blossomed into a phenomenal player for the LSU Tigers. He had his struggles early on but you can visibly see the growth he has made since his first start.
This is a physical specimen at the quarterback position. He is big, fast, and strong. If the Falcons were to draft Daniels then they would need to create a playbook specifically for him in an effort to use his strengths as a QB.
Jayden Daniels would be an exciting prospect for the Falcons.