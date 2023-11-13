13 quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to in 2024
With so much uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position for the Atlanta Falcons, here are 13 players they could turn to to lead them during the 2024 NFL Season
13. Michael Penix Jr. (Draft - Washington)
Caleb Williams is the headliner of the 2024 NFL Draft, and for good reason. However, the Atlanta Falcons are not going to have the chance to land him but they could still find themselves a great quarterback.
How about the quarterback who toppled Caleb Williams when they went head-to-head? Michael Penix is a dart thrower. He makes some of the prettiest throws you will ever see in college football.
While he is generally a quarterback who throws from the pocket, he has the athleticism to move when he needs to.
The lefty would require some minor changes to how the Falcons run their offense but when you have a player like Penix, you should be more than willing to make those changes