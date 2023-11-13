13 quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to in 2024
With so much uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position for the Atlanta Falcons, here are 13 players they could turn to to lead them during the 2024 NFL Season
3. Ryan Tannehill (Free agency)
Let's be real here, there aren't many, if any, fans who want this one to come to fruition. This would double the mob at Arthur Smith's front door.
No disrespect to Ryan Tannehill. He has had some really good seasons and was a great comeback story but no one is mistaking him for a top-tier quarterback who can get you to the Super Bowl at this point in his career.
He is due to be a free agent and he is bound to land somewhere. The media is going to immediately point to the Atlanta Falcons so brace yourself.