13 quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to in 2024
With so much uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position for the Atlanta Falcons, here are 13 players they could turn to to lead them during the 2024 NFL Season
4. Jimmy Garoppolo (Free agency)
In my opinion, this is even worse than Ryan Tannehill. I have never thought much of Jimmy G. quite honestly and he was quite awful prior to his benching with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Jimmy is still under contract next season but it looks like the Raiders are simply done with him. They have a new regime entering the building and they will likely cut their losses with a post-June 1 release of the veteran QB.
While it still could happen, I don't see it happening. Arthur Smith would likely prefer Ryan Tannehill if he had to choose between the two QBs.