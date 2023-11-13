13 quarterbacks the Atlanta Falcons could turn to in 2024
With so much uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position for the Atlanta Falcons, here are 13 players they could turn to to lead them during the 2024 NFL Season
8. Bo Nix (Draft)
I saw a sign at ESPN College GameDay that summed Bo Nix up perfectly: "Bo Nix played with Cam, right?" It feels like Bo has been playing college football since Stetson Bennett was in daycare.
Sometimes age is held against an NFL prospect, but if there is one position that you want age it is the quarterback position. Nix has so much experience and has been one heck of a playmaker during his time at Auburn and Oregon.
I know we all have a bad taste in our mouths when it comes to former Oregon QBs, but Nix could be an overlooked player in next year's draft and the Falcons should take advantage of that.