13 Veteran free agents who give Atlanta a chance to improve this summer
By Nick Halden
2. Shaq Lawson
The fact that it is easy to make an argument Lawson could start for Atlanta speaks to where the position is. Atlanta's edge rushing options are either unproven have or spent extensive time proving they can't get to the quarterback. Lawson is far from a great starting option but he improves your team and gives you another body to rush the quarterback.
3. Eli Apple
Is Mike Hughes really any better than Eli Apple could be in his position? Apple has been an annoyance to opposing team's fans on every team he has been a part of. The corner plays with an edge that is similar to Josh Norman or Richard Sherman. The biggest difference is Apple's talk is far bigger than his game has ever been.
Despite this, the edge and energy that Apple plays with would be solid depth to add. Considering Atlanta is bringing in corners who haven't played the sport in two years it isn't far-fetched Apple makes the roster.
4. Kwon Alexander
Bringing a veteran into camp to compete for a role with Kaden Elliss, Troy Andersen, and Nate Landman isn't the worst idea. It puts pressure on your young players and gives you a chance at finding a surprise contributor. It is unlikely Kwon has much left in the tank but the former starter would be worth a look.