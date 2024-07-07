13 Veteran free agents who give Atlanta a chance to improve this summer
By Nick Halden
11. Frank Clark
Frank Clark has played a lot of meaningful football over the last decade and consistently has found a way to make an impact. While his decline has been obvious the argument of Atlanta's incapable pass rush makes this an interesting fit.
Bringing in any of the remaining veteran edge rushers still on the market is a win. At least you have done something to improve the weakest position on the team. At worst you give yourself a chance to find a veteran who can help your young pass rushers at best you add a rotational contributor.
12. Micah Hyde
The former Bills safety was a part of the team's effort to shed cap space and is yet to find a new landing spot. Hyde is better depth than Richie Grant, and could push Hellams for a starting role. Despite the chance in scheme and positioning the veteran could be a valuable piece for Atlanta.
Hyde's level of play isn't what it once was, but it is still deserving of a roster spot and a chance to compete with Atlanta's young pieces.
13. Justin Simmons
Simmons is the best safety on the market and an upgrade over Hellams. If you want to aid your secondary without adding another corner bring in Simmons and allow Bates to work with the veteran. It would be a potentially dynamic tandem able to wipe away a lot of mistakes. Simmons is arguably the one clear fit that would be a starter still sitting in free agency.