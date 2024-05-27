14 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should be calling this summer
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons have extremely limited cap space making this list difficult to prioritize. The players are all flawed at this point with the easy answer already signed in early free agency. Atlanta making a move in free agency is unlikely but something the team needs to consider based on their depth needs. Starting with a player that would be a day one starter for the Falcons.
1. Xavien Howard
Aside from the pass rush, the biggest concern for this franchise is their depth at corner. A.J. Terrell can be locked in as a great starter but after the veteran who do you trust on this roster? Cut Mike Hughes and make the needed moves to bring in a huge upgrade in Xavien Howard. Yes, the corner didn't live up to his last contract but in this system with the current options, Howard should be Atlanta's priority when it comes to adding a player in free agency.
2. Stephon Gilmore
There have been times in Gilmore's career when it appeared the end was near and the veteran found a way to turn back the clock. Atlanta bringing in the veteran and allowing him a chance to do it again benefits both sides. Gilmore would be competing with Dee Alford and Clark Phillips for a starting role. It is hard to believe the veteran wouldn't win.