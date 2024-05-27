14 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should be calling this summer
By Nick Halden
5. Hunter Renfrow
Hunter Renfrow seems like the perfect target for Kirk Cousins when it comes to depth pieces. Rondale Moore is exciting but far from proven. Bring in Renfrow on a cheap deal and allow McCloud, Renfrow, and Moore to compete for the third receiver role. Renfrow could easily make this roster and greatly improves your depth chart at the receiver position.
6. Justin Houston
Atlanta's pass rush is in an awful position counting on Arnold Ebiketie and Lorenzo Carter to be their answers. The desperation should result in at least one addition before the preseason kicks off. Houston is an accomplished pass rusher and perhaps could benefit from playing with a great defensive line. You have the rookie competing for snaps as well though it is rare for a rookie pass rusher to have a huge impact in year one.
Give Houston a chance to come in and compete with Ebiketie and Carter for a contributing role. With Atlanta's level of desperation, why not give Houston the chance? As is the case with the rest of these players you are only offering short-term veteran deals you can cut or move away from if they prove they are unable to contribute.