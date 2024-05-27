14 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should be calling this summer
By Nick Halden
7. Mecole Hardman
Hardman being a free agent is reflective of how his season went before his game-winning Super Bowl catch. Hardman is a former Georgia Bulldog who would make a portion of the fanbase extremely happy. He fits the speed the offense is trying to add and improves your depth at kick returner and receiver. Hardman would be a great summer addition that improves depth at two positions and fits your locker room.
8. Marcus Peters
Another veteran corner that appears to be close to the end of his career. This points to where we are in free agency and what the Falcons can afford to add with limited cap. Give Peters a chance to come in and at the very least teach and push your young corners.
9. Micah Hyde
Micah Hyde leaving the Bills as Poyer finds a new landing spot as well marks the end of an era. Hyde hasn't played at a high level for some time but remains an interesting option. Cut Richie Grant and bring in Hyde allowing the veteran to compete for the starting spot alongside Jessie Bates. It is a no-lose situation for Atlanta either Hyde is an upgrade or Hellams gains more experience and wins the starting job further proving himself.