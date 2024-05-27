14 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should be calling this summer
By Nick Halden
10. David Bakhtiari
Would the accomplished veteran accept a reserve role in Atlanta? The Falcons have clear tackle concerns with Jake Matthews aging and Kaleb McGary a question mark in pass protection. Despite the recent injury history adding the veteran as a depth piece would be a huge win. With Aaron Rodgers appearing to lose his power to add his favorite teammates it seems the tackle is floating in free agency. Give him a chance to come in and push McGary and compete for a role on this roster.
With his experience and time in the league, this is a huge addition for a team with very little playoff experience or leadership on offense.
11. Calais Campbell
Did Arthur Smith break the respected veteran? Campbell is sitting in free agency despite having a great season under a frustrating head coach. Campbell said and did all of the right things in Atlanta and the team still couldn't get it done. The frustration was obvious for the veteran and leaves question marks about if he does return would there be any interest in that being in Atlanta? The Falcons should continue to reach out and attempt to bring back the veteran.