14 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should be calling this summer
By Nick Halden
12. Michael Thomas
How sweet would it be to steal a franchise player from the Saints? Even if it was in a depth role having Thomas in Atlanta colors as the rosters head in two very different directions would be fun. However, the front office isn't going to make a move based on the amusement of fans. Can Thomas still be a contributor to a contending offense? At the very least Atlanta should consider offering Thomas the chance to come in and compete for the third or fourth receiver roles.
13. Quandre Diggs
There is an argument to be made that signing Diggs or Hyde is the right move for Atlanta. Not paying for Simmons who will be locked into a starting role. Bring in a cheaper veteran to compete with your second-year player and cut Richie Grant to help free up the needed cap space. The move makes sense for both sides and would offer the veteran a chance to win back a starting role.
14. Julio Jones
Yes, the veteran is a shell of the player he once was, however, he remains a fit to end his career in Atlanta. Offer Jones the chance to be a player/coach and help guide your young talent at receiver. Is there any doubt that Jones would help Moore, London, and Mooney? A farewell tour in Atlanta would be well deserved.