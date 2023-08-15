15 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing before week one
By Nick Halden
1. Julio Jones
This isn't the first time that this suggestion has been made for the Falcons and it continues to make sense for both sides. Jones is a shell of the player he once was but is still able to provide short bursts of production. The injury-prone receiver would be brought back to Atlanta to help as a leader and an experienced voice that the owner and team clearly trusts. At this point in his career, the reasons for a reunion far outweigh the concerns and the veteran deserves a far better ending with Atlanta than awkwardly announcing his exit on a debate show.
2. Carl Nassib
Carl Nassib is far from an elite pass rush option but on the right defense is a great depth piece. Still searching for a landing spot the veteran has 25.5 career sacks and 59 career quarterback hits not a bad depth piece to bring in for a final roster spot.
3. Caleb Huntley
Yes, the team now has a great rotation with Bijan Robinson but if there is a path to having Huntley as a reserve option that would be ideal for both sides. Huntley clearly developed in Arthur Smith's offense into a great third option and would be valuable roster depth.