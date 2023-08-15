Blogging Dirty
15 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing before week one

By Nick Halden

New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons
New Orleans Saints v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages
1. Julio Jones

This isn't the first time that this suggestion has been made for the Falcons and it continues to make sense for both sides. Jones is a shell of the player he once was but is still able to provide short bursts of production. The injury-prone receiver would be brought back to Atlanta to help as a leader and an experienced voice that the owner and team clearly trusts. At this point in his career, the reasons for a reunion far outweigh the concerns and the veteran deserves a far better ending with Atlanta than awkwardly announcing his exit on a debate show.

2. Carl Nassib

Carl Nassib is far from an elite pass rush option but on the right defense is a great depth piece. Still searching for a landing spot the veteran has 25.5 career sacks and 59 career quarterback hits not a bad depth piece to bring in for a final roster spot.

3. Caleb Huntley

Yes, the team now has a great rotation with Bijan Robinson but if there is a path to having Huntley as a reserve option that would be ideal for both sides. Huntley clearly developed in Arthur Smith's offense into a great third option and would be valuable roster depth.

