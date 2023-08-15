Blogging Dirty
15 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing before week one

By Nick Halden

4. Ndamukong Suh

The Atlanta Falcons didn't hesitate when Eddie Goldman stepped away from the team for a second time signing another defensive lineman to maintain great depth. If, however, the team has any questions about Justin Ellis a great fallback option is Suh. The veteran may not have much left in the tank but Atlanta offering the veteran a chance wouldn't be a bad idea for either side if Elliss isn't the answer he appears to be.

Suh spent last season with the Eagles and was a contributor to what was an elite defense. Serving a similar role in Atlanta could benefit a Falcons team that clearly is building their defense around a great defensive line.

5. Sammy Watkins

It is hard to get excited about adding the veteran receiver at this point in his career. However, looking at Atlanta's depth chart it is easy to argue Watkins is the 3rd or 4th best option if Atlanta signed him tomorrow.

6. Rashaan Evans

You cut Mykal Walker and are relying on unproven options to play at a high level. Why not bring back last season's leading tackler at least in a depth role? Atlanta badly needs to make a move at the position and a reunion helps both sides.

