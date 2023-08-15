15 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing before week one
By Nick Halden
7. T. Y. Hilton
While it seems unlikely that Hilton has much left in the tank there isn't a free agent left on the market Atlanta can afford that doesn't come with questions or age concerns. Hilton played in three games last season with Dallas and managed 121 receiving yards. Letting Hilton compete for the 4th or 5th receiver role would give that team at least the chance at finding veteran production.
8. Robert Quinn
Rarely does such an accomplished pass rusher sit this deep into free agency without a contract. The reasoning is obvious with Quinn having the worst season of his career managing only 1.0 sack after 18.5 sacks the year before and with 102 career sacks and 178 quarterback hits. While there is some concern about Quinn's fit with Ryan Nielsen the potential as a pass rusher is too interesting not to at least consider.
9. Akiem Hicks
The reason to sign Hicks is simply if the team doesn't want to move forward with Ellis who has looked great so far. That and the fact that Hicks is a former Bear who would thrive on this defensive line. An unlikely signing but one worth entertaining if the team decides to add to the defensive line.