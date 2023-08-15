15 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing before week one
By Nick Halden
10. Casey Hayward
This is only an option if Hayward proves himself healthy before the season begins and Jeff Okudah is going to have a longer recovery than expected. Hayward knows the locker room and clearly would be an instant fit if the team needs surprise veteran depth.
11. Jarvis Landry
Jarvis Landry is the second-best fit for the Falcons at receiver if the team isn't willing to bring back Julio Jones. The former Brown and Saint is coming off of a career-worst season and would be a great depth option for Desmond Ridder and this offense.
12. Mohamed Sanu
Even if the Falcons don't want to make a splashy addition at receiver bring in a veteran that Desmond Ridder has put in work with over the last year. Sanu is familiar with Atlanta and would be a great veteran leader and perhaps a veteran target that will help Ridder make the jump in his second season.