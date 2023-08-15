15 Free agents the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing before week one
By Nick Halden
13. Jadeveon Clowney
The pass rusher's free-agent luck seems to have finally run out with teams refusing to overpay for Clowney at this stage in his career. Atlanta would be a great potential landing spot if the veteran is willing to take on a leadership role as a rotational piece that can help Atlanta's young pass rushers take the next step and give the team even greater depth at the position.
14. Kenny Golladay
Kenny fits everything that Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith typically target at the receiver position. The possible cheap production with an insane catch radius should be enough to put the veteran on the team's radar as a possible late-camp or early-season addition to reinforce a thin receiving unit.
15. Trey Flowers
The veteran pass rusher clearly hasn't been close to the player he was three seasons ago. Are the Falcons interested in taking on a pass rusher that should still be in their prime seasons? Flowers has 31.5 career sacks and in the right situation should be closer to the player he was when he posted four straight seasons with at least 6.5 sacks.