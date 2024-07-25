2023 Atlanta Falcons contributors in new landing spots this season
By Nick Halden
Quarterback Desmond Ridder- Arizona Cardinals
Arguably the most impressive move of the Atlanta Falcons offseason was managing to trade Desmond Ridder. Rondale Moore was the return for the Falcons' former starting quarterback. Ridder's time in Atlanta will be defined by ill-timed turnovers and inconsistent play.
It isn't a stretch to believe we may see Ridder earn another start in the 2024 season. Kyler Murray has an extensive injury history and the Cardinals are unlikely to be in a position to contend. As frustrating as things were in Atlanta no ill will should be directed at Ridder. Perhaps in a lower-pressure situation, the quarterback can continue to develop and become a career backup.
Defensive End Calais Campbell- Miami Dolphins
Campbell can't be faulted for leaving Atlanta considering how last season ended. The veteran leader looked despondent in the final weeks with the team. Arthur Smith and Atlanta underachieved and offered Campbell no reason to return.
Landing in Miami is about a fresh start with a team looking to make a Super Bowl push. Whether it is realistic or not the Dolphins are far more of a Super Bowl contender than Atlanta. Campbell can't be faulted for hunting a ring in the games of his career.