2023 Atlanta Falcons contributors in new landing spots this season
By Nick Halden
Receiver Van Jefferson- Pittsburgh Steelers
Van Jefferson following Arthur Smith to the Steelers is one of the odder moves of the offseason. Joining a team that has struggled to put the ball in the air with an offensive coordinator who just struggled to get you chances as the play caller.
Jefferson wasn't a fit in Atlanta with the additions of Ray Ray McCloud, Rondale Moore, and Darnell Mooney. Perhaps it is simply the familiarity and a willingness to block that Smith so admires. Whatever the reason Jefferson landing is Pittsburgh certainly doesn't hurt Atlanta and is unlikely to help the Steelers.
Utility player Cordarrelle Patterson-Pittsburgh Steelers
Assigning Patterson one position is difficult considering his ability as a receiver, back, and in the return game. Atlanta moved Patterson over to Joker in the 2023 offseason. Oddly this move simply meant Patterson would be given a fancy title that meant he would often ride the bench. Patterson made his frustrations known and the team had no choice but to move on.
Patterson following this up by following the head coach who kept him on the bench is odd. Patterson was beloved in Atlanta and will be missed. However, with Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier still on rookie deals it was time to move on.