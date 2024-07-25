2023 Atlanta Falcons contributors in new landing spots this season
By Nick Halden
Edge rusher Bud Dupree- Los Angeles Chargers
Of all the free agents Atlanta lost Bud Dupree has an argument as landing in the biggest upgrade. This isn't considering team talent but expectations and the rest of the position. Dupree goes from being a starting pass rusher with unrealistic expectations in Atlanta to now being a Chargers rotations piece.
Allow Bosa and Mack to take the first punches and come in as a change of pace rotational piece. The Chargers have a potential lethal pass rush that was made better this offseason. Considering Atlanta's lack of moves at the position Bud Dupree will be missed.
Receiver Scotty Miller- Pittsburgh Steelers
Another former Falcon returning to Arthur Smith. It is hard to say whether this is due to his coaching style or veteran players who simply lack other options. Regardless, this is a good move for Miller who has had an impressive career. His time in Altanta was forgettable with the Falcons upgrading the position this was the right decision.
Tight end MyCole Pruitt- Pittsburgh Steelers
With Desmond Ridder in Arizona, there wasn't a valid reason to bring Pruitt back to Atlanta. Another Falcon who willingly followed Arthur Smith to Pittsburgh. As much as Atlanta fans might dislike the former head coach this is telling. No matter how little production they might have had under him Atlanta's role players seem to retain a great respect for the Pittsburgh OC.