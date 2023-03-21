2023 Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: what best player available looks like after the initial free agent rush
The Atlanta Falcons had a ton of quality free agency moves that will allow them to go with the best player available at every pick in the upcoming draft. There is some need for wide receivers, but after spending two top 10 picks on pass catches the past two seasons, the Falcons can focus on that spot later on in the draft and don't need to force it in the first like they have the last two seasons.
Because the Falcons seem focused on giving Desmond Ridder the quarterback job and surrounding him with a great situation, it's unlikely they take a quarterback in the first. The focus for the Falcons in the draft will be to take the best possible talent at every pick. With the help of NFL Mock Draft Database's Mock Draft Simulator, this is the kind of situation the Falcons could be looking at if they do go true best player available.