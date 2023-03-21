2023 Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: what best player available looks like after the initial free agent rush
Round 3, No. 75 overall: WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati
2022: 12 Games Played, 54 Catches, 899 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 1 Kick Returns, 0 Yards, 3 Tackles
2021: 14 Games Played, 30 Catches, 520 Yards, 5 Touchdowns, 5 Kick Returns, 102 Yards, 3 Tackles
2020: 10 Games Played, 3 Catches, 20 Yards, 1 Carry, 20 Yards
The Atlanta Falcons' wide receiver room is lacking speed at the current time. In this scenario, best player is available and need aligned, and the Falcons take a wide receiver in Tyler Scott. The current wide receiver room for the Falcons is lacking talent past the true No. 1 Drake London and recent signing Mack Hollins. Frank Darby, Jared Bernhardt, Josh Ali, and Ra'Shaun Henry aren't instilling any fear into opposing defenses. The Falcons need someone who can take the top off of a defense or who can turn a five-yard slant into a 75-yard touchdown play.
Athletically, Scott is similar to Taylor Gabriel who saw a ton of success in the NFL. Gabriel wasn't the biggest or strongest guy, but he was able to use his combination of speed, yards-after-catch ability, and football intelligence to carve a career out for himself. Scott is a very similar player, but he has a bit more size to work with than Gabriel. The former Bearcat also has two years of experience with presumptive Falcons starting quarterback Desmond Ridder during their time at Cincinnati together. The instant chemistry should lead to better results for Scott in Atlanta than he would see elsewhere.