2023 Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: what best player available looks like after the initial free agent rush
Round 4, No. 113 overall: WR Marvin Mims, Oklahoma
2022: 13 Games Played, 54 Catches, 1,083 Yards, 6 Touchdowns, 2 Carries, 3 Yards, 10 Punt Returns, 160 Yards, 1 Tackle
2021: 13 Games Played, 32 Catches, 705 Yards, 5 Touchdowns, 1 Carry, 15 Yards, 10 Punt Returns, 69 Yards, Touchdowns, 3 Kick Returns, 51 Yards
2020: 11 Games Played, 37 Catches, 610 Yards, 9 Touchdowns, 2 Carries, 17 Yards, 13 Punt Returns, 162 Yards, 1 Kick Returns, 19 Yards
Even after selecting Tyler Scott in this situation, the Falcons could still go with another wide receiver to increase the depth at the Falcons weakest position. Marvin Mims slipping to the fourth round would be the kind of situation that would allow the Falcons to get more depth at wide receiver while also being a best player available pick. Mims has excellent athleticism and compares best to someone like Emmanuel Sanders both in his game play, and his athleticism.
Mims aligned both inside at the slot and outside for the Sooners and would have a comparable role with the Falcons. His biggest strengths are the deep ball tracking and yards-after-catch ability. The Falcons would benefit greatly from those strengths, and even though there is some redundancy to the Scott selection with Mims, there is redundancy between Kyle Pitts and Drake London. Having multiple players with similar skill sets allows the Falcons to be deeper for those specific roles they need to create big plays in Arthur Smith's offense.