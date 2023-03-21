2023 Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: what best player available looks like after the initial free agent rush
Round 5, No. 159 overall: OL Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame
2022: 12 Games Started at left guard
2021: 13 Games Started at center
2020: 8 Games Started at center
2019: 13 Games Started at center
2018: 3 Games Played at center
The Falcons are bringing back four of the five guys who started and played almost every snap on the offensive line in 2022 in Kaleb McGary, Chris Lindstrom, Drew Dalman and Jake Matthews. But that leaves a competitive spot at left guard open. There is likely a competition between Matt Hennessy and Jalen Mayfield there, but the Falcons are still missing depth pieces on the line. Jarrett Patterson fits in well with guys like Justin Shaffer and Tyler Vrabel as a backup offensive lineman.
Patterson was a captain for the Fighting Irish and would fit in great with the Falcons scheme on the line. He's a solid pass blocker at both center and left guard, but he needs work in his run blocking. He's got a high football intelligence and could even potentially push Dalman for a starting spot at center. Patterson's fit as a zone blocking center or guard makes a lot of sense and should put him on the Falcons' radar for the coming draft.