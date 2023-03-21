2023 Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: what best player available looks like after the initial free agent rush
Round 7, No. 224 overall: EDGE Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan
2022: 12 Games Played, 66 Tackles, 19.5 Tackles for Loss, 12.0 Sacks, 10 QB Hurries, 2 Fumbles Forced, 2 Pass Deflections
2021: 13 Games Played, 63 Tackles, 12.0 Tackles for Loss, 6.0 Sacks, 10 QB Hurries, 3 Fumbles Forced, 4 Pass Deflections
2020: 6 Games Played, 27 Tackles, 2.5 Tackles for Loss, 2.0 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, 1 Fumble Forced, 1 Pass Deflections
2019: Was at Riverside City Community College
2018: Was at University of Arizona, but didn't see any playing time.
In the seventh round, NFL teams are more about grabbing guys that they really like to prevent other teams from taking them as undrafted free agents. In this situation, Jose Ramirez is the kind of player that just fits in well with the Falcons defense and could compete for a role in the defense as an edge defender. He doesn't have the length that most pass rushers have had under Ryan Nielsen in the last few years, but he has a lot of quickness and explosion off the line that would benefit him in Atlanta.
Athletically, Ramirez compares well to a guy who was undrafted out of college in Mario Addison. He also had a ton of production at the college level like his old teammate Maxx Crosby. He should be able to come into Atlanta and compete for a depth edge role with guys like Adetekunbo Ogundeji and Quentin Bell. His special teams prowess will be what separates him from those two if he's able to earn a role on the Falcons roster.