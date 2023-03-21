2023 Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: what best player available looks like after the initial free agent rush
Round 7, No. 225 overall: RB Evan Hull, Northwestern
2022: 12 Games Played, 221 Carries, 913 Yards, 5 Touchdowns, 55 Catches, 546 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 9 Kick Returns, 181 Yards
2021: 12 Games Played, 196 Carries, 1,009 Yards, 7 Touchdowns, 33 Catches, 264 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 1 Punt Return, 3 Yards
2020: 9 Games Played, 25 Carries, 209 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 6 Catches, 41 Yards
2019: 4 Games Played, 46 Carries, 286 Yards, 4 Touchdowns, 1 Tackle, Redshirted after 6 games
A running back may seem a bit out of sorts with how good the Falcons were running the ball in 2022. Their running backs combined for 2,209 yards and led all NFL running back rooms for the season. However, Caleb Huntley suffered an Achilles tendon tear late in the season and may not be back for most of the 2023 season due to that injury. The Falcons will need someone to take some snaps at the position and help out Tyler Allgeier. Cordarrelle Patterson should also play more wide receiver snaps in 2023. So in this situation, the Falcons take Evan Hull to enhance the depth of the unit.
Hull was a highly productive player for Northwestern and was able to show talent both as a rusher and a receiver in college. Athletically, he was similar to Felix Jones and can take it to the house from anywhere. His issues come in as a pass blocker where he was less than competent. Atlanta has a great group of coaches that should help him learn how to pass block. In the meantime, he can play a similar role to what he did in college where he aligned out wide, in the slot, and at running back in those snaps that Huntley won't be able to play this season.
