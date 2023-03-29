2023 Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: What happens if they take Bijan Robinson in the first?
Round 7, No. 225 overall (from OAK): EDGE B.J. Thompson, Stephen F. Austin
2022: 11 Games Played, 25 Tackles, 6.5 Tackles for Loss, 5.0 Sacks, 7 QB Hurries, 3 Fumbles Forced, 1 Fumble Recovered
2021: 12 Games Played, 26 Tackles, 12.5 Tackles for Loss, 9.5 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries, 2 Fumbles Forced, 2 Fumbles Recovered, 2 Pass Deflections
2020: 10 Games Played, 28 Tackles, 8.5 Tackles for Loss, 6.0 Sacks, 4 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 1 Fumble Recovered
2019: Redshirted at Stephen F. Austin
2018: 10 Games Played, 15 Tackles, 5.0 Tackles for Loss, 4.0 Sacks, 3 QB Hurries,1 Pass Deflection, 1 Punt Return, 6 Yards
2017: 9 Games Played, 3 Tackles, 1.0 Tackles for Loss, 1 Pass Deflections
The Falcons need more depth at edge rusher to compete with Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DeAngelo Malone, and Arnold Ebiketie for pass rushing snaps. Stephen F. Austin's B.J. Thompson would be a bit of a project there, but the Falcons coached him during the Shrine Bowl and were able to see him first hand. They also know the kind of explosion that Thompson has. Thompson would instantly compete for at least a special teams role.
He was highly productive and has the kind of length the Falcons would want from their new pass rushers. His length, explosion, and agility around the edge are his best strengths. He can attack the edge in the running game as well. He's got a lot of similarities to Derek Rivers athletically, but hopefully, he can stay healthier than Rivers has so far in his career. Thompson has all the tools and can bend the edge, but he's raw despite a six-year college experience and needs better technique.
All stats are courtesy NFLGSIS, CFBStats.com and official team websites. RAS is courtesy Kent Lee Platte's Relative Athletic Score website.