2023 Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: What happens if they take Bijan Robinson in the first?
Round 1, No. 12 overall (From Houston): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
2022: 12 Games Played, 258 Carries, 1,580 Yards, 18 Touchdowns, 19 Catches, 314 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 3 Tackles
2021: 10 Games Played, 195 Carries, 1,127 Yards, 11 Touchdowns, 26 Catches, 295 Yards, 4 Touchdowns
2020: 9 Games Played, 86 Carries, 703 Yards, 4 Touchdowns, 15 Catches, 196 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 1 Kick Returns, 16 Yards
The Falcons don't need a running back. But that's where a pick of a guy like Bijan Robinson comes in. He's not just a running back. He can line up in the slot, out wide, as an H-back, in the backfield or next to a quarterback in a shotgun set. He can be effective as a pass catcher, a runner and everything in between. The biggest thing a guy Robinson gives you is versatility. Adding another top-tier weapon for Desmond Ridder is the right move here. Getting him a group that includes Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Cordarrelle Patterson, Jonnu Smith, and Robinson will help him excel in Atlanta.
Sure, Tyler Allgeier was amazing in 2022 with his over 1,000 yards rushing on just under 225 carries. And even if Robinson is the pick, Allgeier should still be the primary running back for the Falcons. What Robinson brings is more of that speed element. He's a guy who should in his prime see 200 carries and 50-60 catches. He'll be able to break 1,500 yards and at least five or six touchdowns every year in combined rushing and receiving yards and touchdowns. Falcons GM Terry Fontenot comes from the Saints where Alvin Kamara and Mark Ingram split the load, and Robinson could be a Kamara clone on steroids. The Ingram role is already filled with Allgeier.