2023 Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: What happens if they take Bijan Robinson in the first?
Round 2, No. 44 overall: DL Keion White, Georgia Tech
2022: 12 Games Played, 54 Tackles, 14.0 Tackles for Loss, 7.5 Sacks, 2 QB Hurries, 1 Pass Deflection
2021: 4 Games Played, 4 Tackles, 0.5 Tackles for Loss
2020: Medically Redshirted
2019: 12 Games Played, 64 Tackles, 19.0 Tackles for Loss, 3.5 Sacks, 4 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 1 Fumble Forced, 1 Fumble Recovered, 1 Pass Deflection, 1 Blocked Kick
2018: 8 Games Played, 11 Catches, 124 Yards
2017: Redshirted
The Falcons have been investing heavily into the defensive line this offseason by signing David Onyemata and bring back Eddie Goldman from retirement. However, when the defensive coordinator is a defensive line coach by trade, getting a lot of depth options is the smartest move. Keion White has all the tools to be a great player in Nielsen's system as a defensive end in the three-man fronts and as a defensive tackle in the four-man fronts. Nielsen likes to run pass-rush sets with defensive ends slid inside and White would fit in well here.
By getting White, Nielsen would have yet another piece to rotate with Grady Jarrett, Ta'Quon Graham, and the aforementioned Goldman and Onyemata. Having depth is always a good thing, but White would look to be a long-term starter next to Graham and Jarrett since Onyemata and Goldman have shorter-term deals. He would also be the best player available and bringing in White could give the Falcons an interior/exterior rusher they haven't had in their history.