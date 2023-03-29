2023 Atlanta Falcons Mock Draft: What happens if they take Bijan Robinson in the first?
Round 3: No. 73 overall (from HOU): DL Gervon Dexter, Florida
2022: 13 Games Played, 55 Tackles, 4.0 Tackles for Loss, 2.0 Sacks, 4 QB Hurries, 1 Interception, 1 Pass Deflections
2021: 13 Games Played, 51 Tackles, 4.5 Tackles for Loss, 2.5 Sacks, 7 QB Hurries, 1 Pass Deflection
2020: 12 Games Played, 20 Tackles, 2.0 Tackles for Loss, 0.5 Sacks, 1 QB Hurry, 1 Interception
Sure, this would be another defensive line pickup for the Falcons. However, since this is the extra pick gotten in the trade down, why not double dip? Gervon Dexter fits a different role as more of a 1-technique and 0-technique defensive tackle that the Falcons are missing at this time. He's got great explosion off the ball and could be the guy in the middle that helps eat blockers and lets Grady Jarrett, second-round pick Keion White, and David Onyemata see a lot of single-teams next to him.
It would also allow the Falcons to be at least six-deep up front with Ta'Quon Graham, Jarrett, and Onyemata being the first wave, and Eddie Goldman, Dexter and White being the second wave. It would also give them the flexibility to run a lot more 4-3 looks with either Lorenzo Carter, Arnold Ebiketie or DeAngelo Malone playing a LEO role like what Vic Beasley ran when the team was winning games in 2016. Beefing up the line in the middle should help free up the edges.